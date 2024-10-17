The annual Loktak Day observance marked a renewed call to protect Manipur's iconic Loktak Lake, as a state-level seminar titled "Loktak Lake – Challenges Ahead" was held at Haoreng Chingang, Thanga under Bishnupur district. The event emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to safeguard the ecological, cultural, and economic significance of this Ramsar site, often described as the lifeline of Manipur.

Addressing the seminar, Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh, Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA), warned that development pursued without consideration for environmental sustainability had placed the lake in a precarious state. He called for unified action from both government entities and local communities to reverse the degradation threatening this natural treasure. “The future of Loktak Lake lies in our hands. We must come together to address the challenges it faces,” he urged.

Celebrated annually on 'Mera Purnima,' Loktak Day aims to spotlight the critical importance of Loktak Lake, renowned for its unique floating biomass and diverse wildlife. The lake is a symbol of Manipur's natural heritage and is vital for the wellbeing of the communities that depend on its resources. During the 35th Loktak Day celebrations, Singh reaffirmed LDA's commitment to preserving the wetland, underscoring that its conservation is not only an environmental necessity but also a cultural imperative.

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The day began with a symbolic 'Run for Loktak,' organized by the Youth Development Association, Ningthoukhong, and sponsored by LDA and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). Following the run, a traditional puja ceremony took place at Loktak Lairembi Ground to honor Loktak Ema Lairembi, the lake's guardian deity. In a gesture symbolizing ecosystem restoration, the Loktak Lake Development Organization (LLDOM) partnered with the LDA and the Department of Fisheries, Government of Manipur, to release five lakh fish fingerlings into Loktak Lake and the adjacent Takmu Pat wetland.

Celebrations continued at Thanga Higher Secondary School, where students performed cultural dances and songs, including a touching folk song by Nganthoibi Ningthoujam dedicated to Loktak Ema. The event also saw the distribution of prizes for a painting competition held on World Environment Day 2024.



Highlighting the essential role of youth in conservation, L. Joykumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, stressed that students must lead the charge in protecting Loktak Lake, as their future is closely tied to the wellbeing of the environment. The seminar drew hundreds of members from the fishing communities around the lake, with notable participation from women, whose involvement signified their critical role in ongoing conservation efforts.



The LDA Chairman detailed various initiatives taken by the central and state governments to protect Loktak Lake, including the implementation of the Integrated Management Plan (IMP), ongoing boundary demarcation, and a call for a comprehensive environmental impact assessment of the Loktak hydroelectric project. The efforts also focus on fostering community participation and strengthening engagement among stakeholders to ensure a sustainable approach to lake management.

As the event concluded, the collective spirit resonated with a shared commitment to safeguarding Loktak Lake, emphasizing that preserving this vital ecosystem is not just the responsibility of authorities, but of every citizen of Manipur.