Loktak hydroelectric project faces logistics hurdles, NHPC briefs Manipur Governor

In a series of meetings at the Raj Bhavan today, October 27, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held discussions with representatives from NHPC Ltd. and the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), focusing on the state’s critical infrastructure and tourism challenges.

Gursharan Singh, Head of Project at NHPC Ltd. and recently appointed General Manager (Electrical), called on the Governor and briefed him about the operational challenges faced by the Loktak Hydroelectric Project. He highlighted difficulties in transporting large equipment essential for ongoing renovation and modernization works. Singh also apprised the Governor of the initiatives being taken to enhance maintenance systems and boost the operational reliability of the project.

Governor Bhalla took note of the concerns and stressed the importance of timely renovation to improve the project’s efficiency and ensure uninterrupted power generation for the region.

Later in the day, H. Radhakrishna Sharma, State-in-Charge of IATO Manipur, along with four other members, met the Governor to discuss the constraints faced by tour operators in obtaining Protected Area Permits (PAP) for foreign tourists.

The delegation submitted a representation suggesting reforms, including the introduction of pre-arrival PAP applications during the visa process in travellers’ home countries and authorizing recognized tour operators and IATO members to apply for permits on behalf of their clients.

Governor Bhalla appreciated the association’s efforts to strengthen sustainable tourism in Manipur and assured to consider the proposals aimed at streamlining the permit system and promoting international tourism in the state.