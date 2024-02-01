As the world marks World Wetlands Day, M. Ashnikumar, Chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA), delivered a message stating the integral role of wetlands in shaping human wellbeing. With the theme "Wetlands and Human Wellbeing," this year's celebration serves as a poignant reminder of the deep connection between healthy wetland ecosystems and thriving communities.

Loktak Lake and its Associated Wetlands, described by Ashnikumar as invaluable assets, play a vital role in enhancing the wellbeing of the people of Manipur. Acknowledging the delicate balance needed to preserve these ecosystems, he highlighted their significance for both nature and humanity.

Wetlands, including Loktak Lake, are pivotal in supporting human livelihoods, offering sustenance through fisheries, agriculture, and various ecosystem services. Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, not only stands as a source of pride but also acts as a lifeline for numerous communities, influencing their cultural heritage and overall wellbeing.

The theme underline the need to view wetlands not merely as natural resources but as contributors to the holistic wellbeing of communities. Ashnikumar called upon every individual to recognize the interdependence between their actions and the health of wetland ecosystems.

"Community participation is the linchpin of successful wetland conservation," stated the message. The Loktak Development Authority is committed to fostering partnerships with local communities, governmental bodies, NGOs, and educational institutions to create a collective front for the conservation and preservation of Loktak Lake.

Stating the importance of raising awareness, the message continued, "It is imperative to inform residents about the invaluable services provided by wetlands and instill a sense of responsibility in safeguarding these ecosystems. Through collaborative efforts, we can ensure the sustainable use of Loktak Lake, promoting the wellbeing of both nature and the communities it nurtures."

The Chairman said, "On this World Wetlands Day, let us renew our commitment to the cause of wetland conservation. Together, let us build a future where Loktak Lake thrives, ensuring the wellbeing of present and future generations."