Longpi ambush survivor Nei Esther Gangte dies after week-long battle for life in Manipur

Twenty-one-year-old Nei Esther Gangte, who was injured in an ambush in Manipur’s Noney district that killed two villagers, died at the District Hospital in Churachandpur on Sunday, September 21, a week after the attack.

Gangte, daughter of Th. Moia Gangte and Chongneijol Gangte, succumbed to multiple bullet injuries sustained in the September 13 attack at Longpi village under Nungba police station. Her death took the toll in the incident to three.

Two other villagers, Thangvel Gangte and Julie Singson, were killed in the attack, according to community organisations. Singson was reportedly two months pregnant.

The three were reportedly travelling to buy rice when they came under attack. Gangte sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later shifted to Churachandpur for specialised treatment.

According to accounts from the area, villagers carried the critically injured Gangte for nearly 20 km on a makeshift palanquin before she could be taken for medical treatment.

Police and other official accounts have described the attackers as unidentified armed men. Community organisations have made allegations about the involvement of armed groups, but these claims have not been independently verified.

Following Gangte’s death, the Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney expressed grief and called for those responsible for the attack to be apprehended and prosecuted. The organisation also urged the Government of India to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The KSO Churachandpur also mourned Gangte’s death and called for accountability over the September 13 incident.

Kuki-Zo community organisations have said Gangte’s death takes the number of Kuki-Zo people killed in attacks they attribute to armed groups this year to 27, including two unborn children. The figure is based on the organisations’ own records.

Gangte’s death has renewed calls from community organisations for accountability and stronger security for civilians in vulnerable villages in the conflict-affected region.