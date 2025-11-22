LS Pfoze appointed president of NPP Manipur unit

Former MP Lorho S. Pfoze has been appointed the president of the National People’s Party (NPP) Manipur unit, the party announced on Saturday.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. Along with Pfoze’s elevation, the party also named MLAs Thongam Shanti Singh, J. Pamei and Sheikh Noorul Hassan as working presidents of the state unit, strengthening the organisation ahead of upcoming political engagements.

Pfoze joined the NPP in Shillong in September this year after resigning from the Naga People’s Front (NPF). His induction and rapid rise within the party are seen as part of NPP’s efforts to bolster its leadership structure in Manipur.

The NPP currently has six MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly.