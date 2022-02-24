Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said on Wednesday that the 100% Bharatiya Janata government will return to Manipur at the next 12th state assembly elections on February 28 and March 5.The Chief Minister was speaking at a political conference held at the residence of Cabinate Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, who is also a BJP candidate for the Thongju Assembly Constituency. He said the BJP is aiming for 40 seats, but with the support of the JD-U and NPF, the party will win about 50 seats in the next election.

Himanta Sarma said that there had frequent robbery, blockades and strikes in Manipur at the time of congress government, but during the 2017 campaign in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the people of Manipur will not endure robbery, blockades and strikes. He added that the promise came true with the election of the BJP government in Manipur in 2017.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, road conditions on the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway have improved. He added that improvement to Manipur's two highways, including Imphal Jiribam Road and Imphal Dimapur Road, have solved the problem of frequent economic blockages on national roads.

Apart from bringing development on National highways, the BJP government additionally applied innner line permit in Manipur which was a long-term period call for the people of Manipur, stated Himanta Sarma. There had been six medical colleges but with the approaching of BJP government in Assam the medical colleges had been expanded to 26.

He also ensured that only the absolute majority BJP government would be forming in the next 2022 elections in Manipur and urged the public to cast 90% of the votes for Biswagit. Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton; Minister of Education Temjen Imna; State BJP President A.Sharda Devi; Former Union Minister Chaoba attended the ceremony as a panel member.