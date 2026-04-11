Major arms cache recovered in Manipur’s Chandel, security forces avert potential militant threat

In a significant boost to ongoing counter-insurgency efforts, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms, explosives, and communication equipment from a forested area near Taijang village under Chakpikarong Police Station in Manipur’s Chandel district on April 10.

The operation, conducted as part of intensified search and area domination exercises in the sensitive border region, is believed to have averted potential militant activities and strengthened the security grid in the area.

According to official sources, the recovered cache included sophisticated weapons such as an AK-47 assault rifle and an MP-5 rifle along with a magazine. In addition, several country-made firearms including carbines, single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns, and Lathod guns were seized. The forces also recovered multiple Pompi mortars and shells, indicating the possibility of their intended use in coordinated attacks.

Further raising security concerns, approximately four kilograms of suspected improvised explosive device (IED) making material were found at the site, along with 26 rounds of ammunition of different calibres. The presence of five Baofeng walkie-talkie sets suggests that the cache may have been intended for organised militant operations requiring coordinated communication.

Security officials stated that the recovery highlighted the continued vigilance of forces in curbing insurgent activities in the region, which shares proximity with the international border and has historically been vulnerable to such threats. The timely seizure is believed to have significantly reduced the risk of potential attacks on civilians and security personnel.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the origin and ownership of the recovered weapons and to identify the insurgent groups involved. Meanwhile, security forces have intensified surveillance and search operations in adjoining areas to prevent any resurgence of militant activity.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state and urged the public to cooperate with security agencies by sharing any relevant information.