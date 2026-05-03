Major arms haul recovered in Manipur a day before conflict anniversary

A major cache of arms and explosives was recovered during a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army’s Assam Rifles and Pherzawl Police in Manipur’s Pherzawl district on May 1, a day before the anniversary of the ethnic conflict in the state.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched the operation in the area between Ngampanung and Phulpui villages, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of weapons and war-like stores.



The recovered items included seven country-made single barrel guns, one pistol, one .303 rifle with a magazine, two Pompi launchers, 32 Pompi bombs, one Motorola communication set with charger, and 51 mortar rounds.

No arrests were made during the operation.

Officials said the recovery assumes significance as Manipur marks the anniversary of the ethnic conflict today, with security forces maintaining heightened vigil to prevent any attempt to disturb peace and public order.

According to Assam Rifles, the seized weapons and explosives could potentially have been used to trigger unrest along National Highway-37 and adjoining areas. The recovered items have been handed over to Pherzawl Police for further investigation.