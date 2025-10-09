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Major arms recovery in Manipur's Kakching following joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police

Major arms recovery in Manipur's Kakching following joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Kakching Police Commandos successfully recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition in Kakching District, Manipur.

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Major arms recovery in Manipur's Kakching following joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Kakching Police Commandos successfully recovered a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition in Kakching District, Manipur.

Acting on credible intelligence, a 16-member task force launched a meticulously planned search operation in the Thambal Chingya area. The operation involved extensive sweeps of a suspected insurgent hideout, culminating in the seizure of significant war-like stores.

Recovered items included:

1 AK-47 rifle

1 G3 rifle

1 modified single-barrel rifle

3 bolt-action single-barrel rifles

1 hand grenade

60 rounds of live ammunition of various calibers

Additional arms and equipment were also confiscated. All recovered materials have been handed over to Kakching Police Station for further investigation and due legal process.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Oct 09, 2025
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