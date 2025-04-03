Security forces comprising the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP successfully recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices across multiple districts of Manipur.



The joint operations were conducted between 29 March and 03 April 2025 in Churachandpur, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts. A total of 24 weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores were seized during these operations.

Major recoveries during search operations:

Thangjing Hill, Bishnupur District (30 March 2025): Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered six weapons, including two Bolt Action Rifles, one Pistol, three Pump-Action Guns (Pompis), along with ammunition and war-like stores.

Kaprang, Churachandpur District (31 March 2025): Based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of IEDs, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police conducted an operation, recovering two IEDs (each weighing 2.3 kg), ammunition, and other explosive materials. Security forces promptly neutralized the IEDs, preventing any potential threats to civilians.

Sajirok, Imphal West District (01 April 2025): Acting on credible inputs, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered five weapons, including one 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one Single Barrel Bore Rifle (SBBL), and three Pistols.

S Mongpi Ridge, Kangpokpi District (03 April 2025): A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to the recovery of five weapons, comprising one .303 Rifle, one 7.62 mm SLR, one SBBL, and two Pistols, along with ammunition and war-like stores.

Twichin, Imphal East District (03 April 2025): Indian Army troops recovered eight weapons, including one 12-Bore Single Barrel Rifle and seven improvised mortars.

The seized arms, ammunition, and explosives have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.