Major crackdown in Manipur: 10 arrested in NIA cases linked to killings, arms loot and CM convoy ambush

Ten accused persons were arrested in connection with several high-profile National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases during coordinated raids conducted across multiple districts of Manipur by joint teams of the Manipur Police, NIA and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to officials, the operations were carried out in districts including Churachandpur, Imphal and Ukhrul as part of an intensified crackdown on individuals linked to serious criminal and insurgency-related cases under investigation.

The arrests are connected to a number of significant cases that have drawn national attention over the past year. These include the robbery at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Ukhrul, the looting of arms from the 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), the murder of a Hmar woman from Jiribam, the abduction and killing of four Kuki individuals, the attack on CRPF personnel at Narainsena, and the ambush on the convoy of the Chief Minister.

Security officials said the coordinated operation was aimed at apprehending suspects involved in activities that threaten public safety and law and order in the state. The raids were conducted simultaneously at various locations based on intelligence inputs and ongoing investigations.

The arrests are being viewed as a significant development in efforts to bring those involved in major acts of violence, armed attacks and organised criminal activities to justice.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the arrested individuals, and further investigation is underway to establish their exact roles in the respective cases.

Security agencies are continuing their operations across the state, with officials reiterating their commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring accountability in cases related to violence, insurgency and other serious offences in Manipur.