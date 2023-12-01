In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur have cracked down on illegal activities, detaining 255 individuals and seizing a cache of arms and ammunition across different districts. The operation aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of essential items through the state saw a total of 430 vehicles on NH-37 and 460 vehicles on NH-2 carrying essential goods.

The security measures were intensified in vulnerable locations, with police convoys accompanying vehicles in sensitive stretches to ensure free and secure transportation. A total of 141 Nakas/Checkpoints were strategically positioned in both the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

During the operation, security forces conducted search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Churachandpur districts. The crackdown yielded significant results with the recovery of illegal weapons and ammunition.

In Imphal East, authorities seized a 9mm pistol with a magazine, 3 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 6 hand grenades. Meanwhile, Churachandpur District witnessed a more extensive haul, including 6 arms - a 9mm pistol with a magazine, a 9mm CMG with a magazine, a .303 rifle with a magazine containing 2 rounds of ammunition, two 12 bore rifles with 1 round of ammunition, and a single barrel. Additionally, two country-made long-range mortars with 3 rounds, 4 Cartridges of 38mm anti-riot, 1 stringer cartridge, 6 tear smoke shells, and 1 radio set were also recovered.