The Indian Army, in collaboration with Manipur Police, successfully averted a major disaster by recovering seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the hilly regions near Bongjang and Itham villages, Imphal East district.

Following specific intelligence, the Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a swift search operation, employing Army Explosives Detection Dogs. The IEDs, which weighed approximately 28.5 kg, were discovered and subsequently diffused by experts from the Indian Army Engineers. This critical intervention has safeguarded numerous lives and prevented potential destruction.

This operation marks the second significant recovery of IEDs by the security forces in the past three months. Earlier, on July 20, 2024, eight IEDs weighing 33 kg were seized and neutralized in the hilly areas of Saichang Itham, Imphal East, highlighting the ongoing vigilance and effectiveness of the security forces.

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