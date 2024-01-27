Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah where he has made a shocking allegation that Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra was allegedly assaulted during the meeting at Kangla Fort that was held on January 24.

Kharge also stated in the letter that during the meeting at Kangla Fort on January 24, K Meghachandra was allegedly assaulted and tortured. He also stated that many members present in the meeting were compelled and coerced to attend this meeting by a group.

"On 24 January, 2024, a meeting was convened of Ministers/MPs/MLAs in the historical Kangla Fort in Imphal- a place that is heavily guarded by the Central and State Security Forces. Many members present in the meeting were compelled and coerced to attend this meeting by an armed group. Not only that, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLA from Wangkhem, Shri Keisham Meghachandra was brutally assaulted and tortured during this meeting," said Kharge in the letter addressed to the Union Home Minister.

Kharge also went on to state that till date no action has been taken by the Manipur Chief Minister and the Home Ministry in this regard.

"This shocking incident has happened despite the heavy presence of Central and Security forces, and intelligence personnel. Till date, there has been no action from the Manipur CM and the Home Ministry on this very disturbing subversion of democratic processes by a non-state actor. It is shameful that the Prime Minister's eloquent silence when it comes to Manipur seems to be the prevailing strategy from all important stakeholders in both the State and the Centre," said Kharge in the letter.

Commenting further on the incident, Kharge said that these incidents are pointing to a complete collapse of administration in Manipur.

"All these events point to a complete collapse of the administration in Manipur. The continuing silence and inaction of the Prime Minister is an injustice to the people of Manipur. Governments come and go, but it is the responsiblity of Constitutional functionaries to ensure that democratic structures, institutions and processes are protected and preserved," said Kharge in the letter.

Noteworthy is that Meitei civil society organisation Arambai Tenggol (AT), on January 24, organized a meeting at Kangla, the sacred heart of Manipur, where 36 Meitei legislators and two MPs assembled and took an oath to safeguard the state. The legislators from both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, also signed a proposal to protect the state and work for its unity. Later Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who did not attend the meeting at Kangla also signed the document.

The meeting was convened in response to the recent killings of four Meitei woodcutters, a village defence volunteer, and two police commandos by suspected insurgents. The AT had invited the Meitei legislators to bury their political differences in these crucial times and pray and work together to protect Manipur, reeling under ethnic violence for nearly nine months.

Thousands of people, including youth, women's groups and students gathered at Kangla to attend the meeting. The total number of volunteers of AT is estimated to be between 50,000 to 80,000 though there is no official confirmation.

Addressing the crowd, AT’s chief Korounganba Khuman announced that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured measures to control Kuki militants under Suspension of Operation (SoO). A special three-member team of the Union Home Ministry came to Imphal on January 23 and held talks with the AT.