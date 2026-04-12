“Mama, I love you… Those were my baby’s last words”: Mother of two children killed in Manipur midnight attack seeks justice

The woman whose two children were killed after midnight, in a projectile attack at Moirang Tronglaobi in Manipur on April 7, has called for justice, stating that those responsible remain at large even as concerns over civilian safety persist in the conflict-affected region.

Oinam Binita, the mother of the children, recounted the events of the night, saying the children were asleep when the attack took place. “They knew nothing and slept peacefully in my arms,” she said, describing the loss as irreparable. She added that her younger child stopped responding during the incident as she was very tired.

Her husband, a personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), was on duty at the time and serving the nation. Binita said the family had relied on the presence of security forces for protection. “We slept believing that his fellow security forces would protect us,” she said.

The incident occurred in Moirang Tronglaobi, an area that has witnessed heightened tensions in recent weeks amid ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur. The killing of the two children has intensified concerns over the safety of civilians, particularly in vulnerable and remote areas.

Local residents and community members have expressed anger over the incident, alleging lapses in security and demanding accountability. Binita described her children as “martyrs” and said she would continue to seek justice until those responsible are brought to book.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the perpetrators. However, there is widespread suspicion among sections of the population that Kuki militant groups may be involved, in line with a pattern of recent attacks reported in parts of the state. Security agencies have yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident or the progress of the investigation.

The killings have added to the mounting civilian toll in Manipur’s ongoing conflict, which has seen repeated incidents of violence, displacement, and targeted attacks since tensions escalated. The incident has also renewed calls for stronger security measures and more effective protection of civilian populations.