Man arrested for allegedly firing at CRPF personnel in Manipur’s Imphal West

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at CRPF personnel on duty in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on September 12.

According to police, a group of armed men allegedly opened fire at CRPF personnel at Khonghampat Awang Leikai on Thursday evening. Several rounds were reportedly fired during the incident.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Sekmai Police Station and an investigation was launched.

One of the accused, identified as Sheleibam Yaima, was arrested on Friday, police said. The vehicle allegedly used in the attack has also been seized.

Yaima was subsequently remanded to eight days of police custody as investigators continue to probe the incident and identify others allegedly involved in the firing.

Police said further investigation is underway.