Man arrested in Manipur over alleged inflammatory social media posts

Manipur Police has arrested a 23-year-old man from Imphal East in connection with allegedly posting provocative and inflammatory content on social media that could disturb public order.

According to the police, a Facebook account titled “Meetei Nongsa Lamyanba” was found sharing posts that included threats and calls for violence. The content was flagged as having the potential to incite unrest and disrupt communal harmony in the state.

The accused, identified as Tensubam Lamyanba Meitei, is reportedly a member of AT. He was taken into custody following an investigation into the account’s activity.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of involvement and any possible links.

In a statement, the Manipur Police warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to incite violence or create communal discord through social media or any other means.