Man gets life term for raping seven-year-old daughter in Manipur

A Special POCSO Court in Manipur has sentenced a 48-year-old man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life after convicting him of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on his seven-year-old daughter.

The judgment was delivered by the Special POCSO Court in Senapati district on May 12, nearly four years after the incident came to light in 2022. The convict, identified as K. Besii from Kalinamai village under Mao police station, was found guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the court order issued by Special Judge (POCSO) Lamkholal Kipgen, the accused was arrested on March 16, 2022, following a complaint lodged by Child Line Senapati. After investigation, the charge sheet was filed and the trial formally commenced on February 25, 2026. The court pronounced the conviction on May 7 before awarding the sentence on May 12.

Describing the crime as “heinous and barbaric,” the court observed that the survivor was only around seven years old at the time of the offence. The prosecution argued that the accused, being the child’s father, had gravely abused a position of trust and inflicted irreversible physical and psychological trauma upon the victim.

In its sentencing order, the court cited multiple Supreme Court rulings dealing with incestuous sexual violence and noted that such acts “tear through the foundational fabric of familial trust.” While acknowledging the severity of the offence, the court held that the case did not fall within the “rarest of rare” category warranting capital punishment and instead imposed imprisonment for the convict’s entire natural life.

Besides the life sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In default of payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

The court also directed the state government to provide Rs 7 lakh compensation to the survivor under provisions of the POCSO Act and Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, citing the long-term emotional and psychological consequences of the assault.

As per the order, the child is currently staying at a shelter home in Senapati district. The court directed that 80 per cent of the compensation amount be placed in a fixed deposit until she attains majority, while the remaining amount may be used for urgent educational or medical needs with the approval of the District Legal Services Authority.

The court further instructed legal authorities to ensure continued free legal aid and necessary support services for the survivor whenever required.