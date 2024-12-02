Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam has expressed grave concern over the disappearance of a 56-year-old construction supervisor, Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, from the Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

In a statement, Akoijam described the incident as highly unusual. "Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, employed by Binod Construction, was working inside the Leimakhong Military Garrison, which houses the 57th Mountain Division, also known as the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army. On November 25, he entered the Army garrison, as confirmed by his signature at the entry point. However, there is no record of his exit, and his whereabouts remain unknown," he stated.

The MP emphasized the perplexity of the situation, noting that such a disappearance from a high-security Army campus raises serious questions. "It has been over a week, and there is still no information about what happened to him. This matter is deeply worrying," he added.

Akoijam announced that he will raise the issue in Parliament but lamented the lack of opportunity to do so thus far. He assured that he would bring up the case at the earliest opportunity, urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

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