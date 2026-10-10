Man reportedly killed in armed attack along Mahadev–Toloi road in Manipur’s Ukhrul

A man was reportedly killed in an alleged armed attack along the Mahadev–Toloi road in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on October 10 morning, with his body yet to be recovered, according to sources.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Rai, who had leased farmland in the Chepu Yaolen area for cultivation. Sources said he was driving a red Maruti Alto towards his farm at around 6 am when armed miscreants allegedly attacked him.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the nature of the injuries that may have led to his death, remain unclear. His body had not been retrieved at the time of reporting.

Further details, including the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the alleged assault, were not immediately available.