Man shot dead, wife critically injured in attack at Imphal East home

A 52-year-old man was shot dead while his wife sustained critical injuries after unidentified assailants attacked them inside their residence in Manipur's Imphal East district in the early hours of Monday, July 20, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am at Keirao Wangkhem locality, where the attackers allegedly entered the couple's house and assaulted them using a firearm and a sharp-edged weapon.

Police identified the deceased as N Thambou (52), who died on the spot. His wife, N Keinatombi Devi (53), suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Shija Hospitals, where she is undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be established. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify and trace the assailants.