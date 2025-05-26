In a significant move aimed at expanding access to advanced medical care in the northeastern region, Manipal Hospitals on Sunday, May 25 announced the commencement of regular outpatient department (OPD) services in collaboration with Aizawl Civil Hospital.

Addressing a press conference in the state capital, Dr. Kaushik Biswas, Senior Consultant in General Medicine and Endocrinology at Manipal Hospitals, stated that the initiative will focus on key specialties including cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, oncology, nephrology, and endocrinology.

Dr. Biswas highlighted a growing concern over the rising incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and metabolic syndromes across the northeastern states, particularly in Mizoram. "Through our regular OPDs and strategic collaboration with local healthcare institutions, we aim to bring quality endocrine and general medical care closer to the people of Mizoram," he said.

Joining the discussion, Dr. Debraj Jash, Director of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, emphasized the increasing prevalence of respiratory ailments such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, interstitial lung disease, and post-infectious complications in the region.

“In a state like Mizoram, where geographic challenges can hinder timely access to specialised treatment, our outreach efforts have played a pivotal role in bridging healthcare gaps,” Dr. Jash noted. “We have facilitated access to specialized pulmonary consultations and diagnostics for hundreds of patients within the state. With the rollout of regular OPDs, lung function screenings, and integrated care programmes, we are committed to expanding these critical services.”