Ten legislators from Manipur's hill districts have approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a memorandum, demanding a separate administrative territory and highlighting ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

The document, submitted on December 1, articulates deep-seated concerns about governance, development, and inter-ethnic relations in Manipur. The legislators argue that the state government has systematically marginalised hill district communities, particularly since the outbreak of violence in May 2023.

"We have represented our people's political aspiration in our demand for separation from the state of Manipur after the State Sponsored ethnic cleansing of our people from the valley," the legislators wrote in their submission.

They argue that the state government has systematically marginalised hill district communities, particularly since the outbreak of violence in May 2023. "The state government had, since 3rd May, 2023, failed to exist for all practical purposes for our people," the memo stated.

The MLAs specifically pointed to persistent challenges in essential services, infrastructure development, and security. They referenced a recent tragic incident in Jiribam involving the murder of Zosangkim Hmar as emblematic of the broader issues confronting their communities.

"The state government has failed to ensure even supply of life-saving drugs and essential supplies," the memo states, underscoring the urgent nature of their concerns. They further highlighted specific challenges, including disrupted essential services and development funding.

"Our people do not disrupt movement of goods trucks and vehicles carrying essential items in Kangpokpi district... but the Meiteis with full knowledge of the state government still do not allow such supplies to our people in the hill districts," they emphasised.

The legislators are seeking direct central government intervention, including alternative mechanisms for funding development projects and expediting political dialogue to address the region's complex ethnic conflicts.

"...the recently approved construction of 57 roads in Manipur, for which Funds have been sanctioned under Central Roads and Infrastructure Fund amounting to Rs 201.50 Crores. The Government of Manipur recommended roads confined only to the valley; not even a single Hill District figured in the list," the memorandum added.

"We urge the central government to kindly make interim planning mechanism and budgetary arrangements to fund the much-needed development projects in the districts predominantly inhabited by our people," they wrote.