Manipur: 10.8 kg suspected heroin worth Rs 80 crore seized in Jiribam, driver arrested

Security forces seized 10.8 kg of brown sugar suspected to be heroin, with an estimated international market value of around Rs 80 crore, from Makha Basti in Manipur’s Jiribam district and arrested the driver of the vehicle carrying the consignment, officials said on Thursday, September 3.

Acting on specific information about the movement of suspected anti-social elements in and around Makha Basti, a joint team of Borobekera Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles launched checking and frisking operations in the area on Wednesday.

At around 4.30 pm, the security personnel intercepted a goods truck bearing registration number AS 01 LC 7631. During the subsequent search, they recovered 10.8 kg of brown powder suspected to be heroin, packed in separate packets and concealed beneath the roof portion of the truck cabin.

The seizure was carried out in the presence of Borobekera Sub-Deputy Collector Md Hefajuddin. Preliminary assessment placed the international market value of the seized contraband at approximately Rs 80 crore, police said.

During questioning, the driver allegedly disclosed that the suspected contraband had been concealed by a person identified as Md Anash, who was known to him.

The driver, Azahar Hussain alias Monu, a resident of New Khairabad F.V., Lalpani, in Assam’s Cachar district, was subsequently taken to the Jiribam Police Station campus and arrested at around 5.30 pm after completion of the required legal formalities.

Police said a case was being registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and other applicable laws. Further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended destination of the seized contraband and identify others allegedly involved in the consignment.