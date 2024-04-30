In Manipur, security forces intercepted and detained 11 armed individuals dressed in police attire during the early hours of April 30th. The group, apprehended by a column of the Mahar Regiment, was found in possession of a significant arsenal, including AK rifles, INSAS rifles, SLRs, hand grenades, and bulletproof jackets. However, their apprehension was not without incident, as a group of women obstructed the movement of security personnel and allegedly snatched the detained individuals during a confrontation.

Despite facing resistance from hostile sympathizers, teams from both the Manipur Police and the Indian Army managed to reach Kumbi Police Station and secure the recovered weapons and ammunition. The situation was eventually brought under control, and legal action is currently underway.

Amidst the developments, rumors circulating on social media have attempted to link the detained miscreants to the incident on April 27th, 2024, in Naranseina, where two CRPF personnel were martyred. However, investigations conducted thus far have not found any evidence linking the two incidents.

Security forces have also conducted extensive search operations in various fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur, resulting in significant discoveries. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from Zalenkot, Churachandpur, and Mantripukhri Bazar, Imphal East District.

Furthermore, on April 29th, security forces apprehended Wangkhem Premjit, a cadre of KCP (Lamyanba Khuman), and seized a 9mm pistol from his possession. In a separate operation, three individuals were arrested in Kangpokpi District, and explosives substances along with suspected explosive ammunition were recovered.

Despite the security challenges, efforts have been made to ensure the movement of essential goods along NH-37 and NH-2, with strict security measures in place. Numerous checkpoints have been established across the state, leading to the detention of 122 individuals for various violations.