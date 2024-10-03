11 Kuki undertrial prisoners were handed over to the Saparmeina Police Station during the early hours of today.

Sources indicate that the prisoners had been set for release on bail a month ago but were unable to leave due to insufficient escort arrangements.

In a separate but related incident, two youths, Thokchom Thoithoiba and Oinam Thoithoi, who were abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Kangpokpi district on September 27, were safely released early this morning. The duo, missing for nearly a week, was handed over to the Superintendent of Police at approximately 5 AM today.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh confirmed their release in a post on the microblogging site X, stating, “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return.”

Local sources suggest that negotiations between community leaders and authorities may have played a role in securing their release. However, officials have yet to disclose details regarding the youths’ health and the circumstances surrounding their abduction.

Earlier on October 2, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam made an urgent appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for the safe return of the two youths. This incident is part of a troubling escalation in communal violence that has plagued the state since May 2023.

The abduction occurred when three young men from Thoubal district were traveling to New Keithelmanbi for an SSC GD recruitment test on September 27. They were reportedly taken by suspected armed members of the Kuki community. While one youth was rescued by the Assam Rifles, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei remained in captivity until their release today.