Manipur: 12 held for disrupting public order, sent to community service at Khongjom Memorial

Manipur Police arrested 12 individuals in Thoubal district on April for breaching curfew and disrupting public order. Officials said the individuals were found involved in activities that affected peace and stability in the area.

Acting on the violations, a magistrate ordered the offenders to undertake one week of community service as a penalty. The directive was issued in accordance with existing legal provisions governing breaches of curfew and public safety regulations.

Following the order, the violators have been assigned cleaning duties at the Khongjom War Memorial. The task is being carried out in the aftermath of a state function held at the historic site earlier in the day.

Police officials stated that the action is part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with prohibitory measures and to maintain law and order in the district.

Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against individuals found violating curfew restrictions.