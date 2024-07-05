Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination efforts in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts, resulting in significant recoveries and enhanced security measures.

In an operation in Churachandpur District, security personnel recovered three Pumpi and one improvised Pumpi shell.

In addition to the search operations, extensive efforts have been made to ensure the movement of essential items along key national highways. A total of 170 vehicles on NH-37 and 253 vehicles on NH-2 were escorted safely, thanks to strict security measures and the provision of security convoys in sensitive stretches. This has ensured the uninterrupted supply of essential goods to the region.

Furthermore, a total of 124 Nakas and checkpoints have been established across various districts in Manipur, both in the hills and the valley. These measures have led to the detention of 51 individuals for various violations, reflecting the heightened vigilance of the security forces.