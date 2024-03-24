In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Manipur Police intercepted insurgent activities by detaining 13 members of a banned group and liberating a kidnapped person.

The arrests were made during raids in Imphal West district. Acting on credible intelligence about recruitment drives by a valley-based insurgent outfit, Manipur Police launched a coordinated operation involving personnel from Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts.

Assam Rifles and CRPF units also participated in the operation. The joint team, accompanied by an executive magistrate, targeted two suspected training camps in the northern region of Imphal West.

The raids resulted in the dismantling of both camps, the detention of 13 cadres belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group – KCP (PWG)), and the rescue of a captive held by the group. The detained militants were allegedly engaged in illegal activities such as training new recruits, kidnapping, and extortion.

The team recovered a stash of weapons and ammunition, mobile phones, extortion-related demand letters, and financial documents linked to the KCP (PWG). The operation also led to the confiscation of several vehicles, training equipment, and camouflage clothing.

The arrested militants were identified as Sagolsem James (26), Khumbongmayum Ranjan (24), Ningthoukhongjam Robichand (26), Ningthoukhongjam Sushil (48), Moirangthem Mohen (40), Thokchom Micheal (25), Seram Athem (27), Khulem Bidur (51), Kangabam Abungo (21), Yumlembam Inao (43), Ningthoujam Ranjeeta Devi (20), Salam Binita Devi (20) and Thokchom Sumati Devi (29).