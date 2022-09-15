In a joint operation, Security forces of IGAR (South) under Spear Corps along with Manipur Police successfully persuaded 12 insurgents of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples War Group) and one insurgent of KYKL outfit to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

The insurgents surrendered along with two Lathode guns, three 9mm pistols, three IEDs, two detonators, two Radio Sets, and extortion letters.

On September 15, 2022, a Homecoming Ceremony was organized at Imphal where 12 insurgents of KCP(PWG) and one insurgent of KYKL group laid down their arms before N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Security Forces compliment the insurgents for this decision and impress upon all those who have chosen the wrong path to join back into the mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life.

“Families of the surrendered insurgents also expressed their gratitude to the Security Forces for safely bringing their loved ones back to the family”, stated a press read by Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur.

The chief minister of Manipur N Biren Singh said to make strides towards the development of the state, sectoral politics should be prevented, and start a political dialogue to find peaceful solutions to each and every problem in society.

The chief minister further said several issues related to insurgency in the state have been resolved gradually and Manipur is making a stride towards development.

He also said those who have left home and took up arms for reasons known to themselves will always be welcomed by the government whenever they decided to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

Biren also said the government has launched several schemes to provide benefits to those who surrendered and efforts have been made to make the benefits reached the targets.

Highlighting that unity cannot always bring harmony, the chief minister said the voice of negativity should be prevented and resolved through political dialogues.