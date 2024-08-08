In a significant development following recent peace talks, 133 individuals from the Meitei community, who had been residing in a relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district since June, were safely escorted back to their homes under strict security cover on August 6. This move comes after Hmar and Meitei groups from Jiribam met in Assam’s Cachar district last week, agreeing to collaborate towards restoring normalcy and ensuring safe movement for both communities within the district.

As of early August, 768 Meitei people remained in relief camps within Jiribam, while over 1,000 Hmar and Kuki individuals from the same district sought refuge in Assam's Cachar district. This return operation marks a crucial step in addressing the displacement crisis.

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The coordinated effort was spearheaded by the Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam District Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles (AR). Manipur Police announced on X (formerly Twitter), "In a coordinated effort by Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam District Police, CRPF, and AR, Internally Displaced People who were staying at Chingdong Leikai Primary School Relief Camp returned to their homes at Mongbung Meitei Village, Jiribam District. A total of 133 (one hundred and thirty-three) people comprising of 26 (twenty-six) men, 45 (forty-five) women, and 62 (sixty-two) children returned safely to their homes."

On Tuesday afternoon, district officials confirmed that the 133 residents, including 62 children and 46 women, were relocated from the Chingdong Leikai Primary School relief camp to their homes in Mongbung village, approximately six kilometers from the town center. Notably, the younger men of the village had continued to stay behind during the unrest, maintaining a presence in their community.