Manipur: 14 CSOs Kangleipak to visit Delhi on July 5 to press for NRC updation ahead of Census

Representatives of 14 CSOs Kangleipak will visit New Delhi on July 5 to pursue their demand for updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ahead of the forthcoming Census exercise. The organisations have also invited citizens to share relevant data, information and suggestions before the delegation’s visit.

The announcement was made by convenor Shanta Nahakpam following a meeting with the Governor of Manipur at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Nahakpam said the proposed Delhi visit forms part of a series of initiatives launched by the organisations in support of NRC updation prior to the Census. He said a recent mass rally and public convention had adopted several resolutions on the issue, following which representatives of the group met the Chief Minister and the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Continuing their outreach, the delegation met the Governor and presented their concerns regarding the need for NRC updation before the Census process begins.

According to Nahakpam, the meeting with the Governor lasted for over an hour, during which the delegation outlined its position and emphasised the importance of updating the NRC prior to conducting the Census. He said the Governor also acknowledged the significance of carrying out the Census exercise.

The convenor stated that the delegation highlighted concerns relating to demographic changes and urged identification of illegal immigrants before the Census, citing the impact on indigenous communities. The representatives also appealed for ensuring that constitutional rights are not extended to individuals residing illegally.

Nahakpam further said the organisations submitted demands for reviving the State Population Commission and sought representation from Manipur in the recently constituted high-level committee on demographic change established by the Government of India.

Referring to the upcoming Delhi visit, he said the delegation intends to meet the Union Home Secretary, the Chairperson of the High-Level Committee on Demographic Change and the Registrar General of India to place their demands. According to him, the Governor assured support in facilitating appointments with the concerned officials and expressed willingness to support an amicable resolution.

The organisations also appealed to the public to contribute information and suggestions related to the issue of NRC updation before the delegation’s departure. Inputs may be submitted at the offices of IPSA and IPAK.