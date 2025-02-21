Security forces in Manipur, on February 20, arrested 14 militants belonging to the proscribed group Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL) in Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

13 active cadres of KYKL were arrested in Bishnupur's Moirang Kiyam Leikai area, a statement issued by the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Khwairakpam Rojit (26), Kongkham Hemlet (27), Leishangthem Amarjit (24), Khwairakpam Bikram (42), Soiban Deepak Singh (33), Laishram Indrakumar (36), Konthoujam Swamajit (36), Heisnam Premananda (33), Khundongbam Nimai Singh (29), Naorem Amarjit (28), Abujam Ringku (24), Moirangthem Inao (44) and Huirongbam Ibomcha (18).

A total of 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, four walkie-talkie chargers, 31 pairs of jungle boots, camouflage uniforms, nine mobile handsets and other tactical accessories were also seized.

From Kakching's Sumak Leikai area, the police arrested one active cadre, identified as Mayanglambam Kiran Singh (43).

The arrested person was directly involved in extortion activities from general public of Imphal West and Kakching area.

From his possession, the police seized one mobile phone.