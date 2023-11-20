Continuing with its search operation for probable recovery of arms and ammunition, a total of 135 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

Notably, 141 persons were detained in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

Sensation spread in an around Imphal International Airport on November 19 following the sighting of an unidentified flying object within its controlled airspace. The incident led to the diversion of two inboujnd flights and delayed the departure of three others.

Airport Director, Chipemmi Keishing, confirmed the unusual occurrence and stated that flight operations were temporarily suspended until clearance from the competent authority was obtained.

The airport was gripped by a sense of urgency as the unidentified object was spotted, triggering heightened security measures. Both police and airport authorities were placed on high alert to assess the situation.

In response to the potential threat, authorities took the precautionary step of shutting down the airspace in and around Imphal. This decision resulted in disruptions to flight services.

Also read : Manipur: UFO sighting at Imphal airport- two inbound flights diverted, three departures delayed