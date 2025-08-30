Manipur: 158 tanker trucks dispatched from Jiribam to replenish fuel stocks

Manipur Governor on August 30 reviewed the depleting stock position of petroleum fuels and LPG in the state, which has been severely affected by frequent landslides along NH-2 and NH-37, the two lifelines of the state.

In a meeting held on August 29 with all stakeholders, it was decided that the State CAF&PD Department, in coordination with State Police and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, would arrange a special convoy to replenish the supply of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and LPG.



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The convoy, which left Jiribam in the early hours of Saturday, consists of 158 tanker trucks carrying petrol and diesel, five trucks carrying ATF, and 29 trucks transporting LPG. The vehicles are expected to reach Imphal within two to three days.

The state government has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure adequate fuel availability for both domestic and commercial requirements.