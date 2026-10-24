Seventeen individuals were arrested for allegedly impersonating registered cadres of armed groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement during a joint security operation at Sinai Camp in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, police said.

The operation was conducted by Manipur Police, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) at the designated SoO camp of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), including the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).

According to an official social media statement, verification revealed that the 17 individuals were allegedly using false identities to pose as registered SoO cadres. Of them, eight were identified as allegedly impersonating KNA cadres and nine as KLA cadres. All 17 were arrested.

Security personnel seized 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear during the operation.

A case was registered as FIR No. 20(10)2026 at YPI Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The accused have been remanded to eight days of police custody until October 31. Their medical examinations have been completed, while further investigation is underway into the alleged impersonation, unauthorised possession of arms, possible involvement of camp functionaries and violations of SoO ground rules.

The arrests follow a security operation at Sinai Camp that was mentioned by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on October 23. The minister had said 18 people were found at the camp during the operation. Of them, one was identified as a cadre of the Kuki National Front (KNF), while the identities and organisational affiliations of the remaining 17 were yet to be established.

Konthoujam had said the 17 detained individuals would be formally arrested for further investigation, including to establish their organisational affiliations.

The operation followed the killing of three Meitei youths in an attack at Khongban Sunurok. Security forces subsequently intensified efforts to identify and apprehend those involved. Police had earlier arrested three suspects, two of whom allegedly admitted to involvement in the attack, according to officials.

Further investigation is underway.