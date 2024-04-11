The State Archaeology, Department of Art & Culture, Government of Manipur, organized the commemoration of the 174th Death Anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh at Kangla Fort, in Manipur this morning.

The event began with a performance of Shree Shree Govinda Jiu Jalakeli Pala led by Maharajkumari Hemamanjuri (Sanatombi). Gracing the function as Chief Guest, Commissioner (Art & Culture), Shri M. Joy Singh, highlighted the historical significance of the day, noting its observance since April 11, 1850.

Singh, praised Maharaj Narasingh for his notable contributions during his reign from 1844 to 1850. These included the relocation of the Royal Palace from Canchipur to Kangla, initiation of construction for the two Kangla Sha, commencement of the Mera Houchongba festival to promote national integration, and various efforts that bolstered Manipur's economy.

Acknowledging Maharaj Narasingh as a selfless and benevolent ruler, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of honoring his sacrifices and ideals, urging the youth to uphold principles of patriotism and nationalism.

Speaking as President at the event, Director (Art & Culture), Manipur, Shri K. Dinamani Singh, elaborated on the historical significance of the day and announced plans for a 'Light and Sound' project at Thangal General Temple in Palace Compound, Imphal. This project aims to visualize Manipur's history, benefiting both youths and tourists.

The ceremony included traditional rituals such as laying floral tributes, Guard of Honour, gun salute, sounding of last post, observing two-minute silence, and paying homage to the Shree Shree Govind Jiu Jalakeli Pala. Dignitaries, government officials, and relatives of Maharaj Narasingh attended the event, reaffirming the importance of preserving Manipur's rich cultural heritage.