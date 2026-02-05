Manipur: 180 acres of illegal poppy destroyed in Ukhrul; Opium-laden truck intercepted in Senapati

Security forces, in coordination with the Forest Department, intensified anti-narcotics and area domination operations across Manipur, destroying 180 acres of illegal poppy cultivation and seizing a large quantity of opium in separate operations over the last two days.

On February 4, a combined team destroyed 180 acres of illegal poppy plantation at the Leingangching hill range under Litan police station in Ukhrul district. The operation also led to the demolition of 20 huts found at the plantation sites, which were believed to be used by cultivators involved in the illicit activity.

A day earlier, on February 3, Manipur Police intercepted a Tata Dumper truck at the Martyrs Park area under Mao police station in Senapati district and arrested its driver, identified as Athikho Elokho, 27, a resident of Kaibi village in Senapati. Police recovered 5.60 kilograms of opium from his possession. The seized items also included the vehicle bearing registration number NL-07AA-5740, one mobile phone, ₹5,200 in cash, one Aadhaar card and one PAN card.

Security forces said search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts to prevent illegal activities and ensure public safety. As part of heightened security measures, 103 nakas and checkpoints were set up across Manipur in both hill and valley districts, though no detentions were reported during these checks.

Authorities also ensured the smooth movement of essential commodities, with 130 vehicles carrying essential items escorted safely along National Highway-37. Officials said strict security arrangements remain in place at all vulnerable locations, with security convoys being provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.