A convoy of Assam Rifles administrative columns has been stuck in Bishnupur since June 1 as a result of a roadblock by the miscreants on NH02 which is a worrying development. The 19 vehicles in the convoy, which was carrying 200 soldiers, including officers, JCOs, and other ranks, as a result of this act of disruption, are now in a critical situation.

To mitigate the situation, on June 13, three sorties of a MI-8Mz helicopter, with a small lift capacity of 4 tons, were dispatched from Imphal to Churachandpur. The helicopter airlifted necessary supplies, primarily dry rations, to provide interim relief to the stranded troops.

The prolonged blockage has not only resulted in logistical challenges but has also caused significant losses for the Assam Rifles (AR). Fresh and dry rations, intended to sustain the troops during their journey, have been rendered unusable due to the passage of time and adverse weather conditions. The spoiling of provisions has led to substantial financial setbacks for the AR.

Adding to the distressing situation, miscreants have resorted to searching and frisking the officers and jawans, demanding identification cards. This unwarranted act undermines the dignity of the soldiers who selflessly dedicate their lives to serving the nation. Furthermore, incidents of perishable items, such as 1,100 kg of fish and 275 kg of chicken, rotting and being recently disposed of due to the risk of spreading diseases, have been reported.

The impact of the blockade has extended beyond perishable goods. Fresh produce, including vegetables like bottle gourd , punpkin, coriander leaves, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, and brinjal, weighing approximately 4 tons, has also succumbed to spoilage. Additionally, a significant quantity of fruits, such as apples, watermelons, bananas, grapes, and mangoes, weighing 4 tons, has met the same unfortunate fate.

The plight of the troops is exacerbated by the spoilage of 20 tons of essential dry rations, including rice, dal, and pulses. The combined effects of heavy rains and winds have resulted in the deterioration of these crucial supplies, compounding the difficulties faced by the stranded soldiers.

45 army personnel. from Assam Regiment who were on leave and were stucked in Churachandpur due to the violent clashes were evacuated by the same MI-8Mz helicopter which brought dry rations for the Assam Rifles.

Army soldiers who were supposed to report in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal and Sikkim who were not allowed by miscreants to cross Kangvai to Imphal were also sent by the chopper.