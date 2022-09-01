In a major development, the Assam Rifles has apprehended two militants of different insurgent groups from Manipur's Imphal district and Thoubal Town.

The two active insurgents belonged to the People's Liberation Army and the United National Liberation Front-Progressive (UNLF-P) (PLA).



Taking to Twitter, Assam Riffles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS UNLF(P) AND PLA INSURGENTS IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 30 Aug, in a joint operation with Thoubal Police apprehended 2 active insurgents of proscribed group UNLF(P) & 1 insurgent of PLA from Thoubal & Imphal West Districts, Manipur.”

ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS UNLF(P) AND PLA INSURGENTS IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 30 Aug, in a joint operation with Thoubal Police apprehended 2 active insurgents of proscribed group UNLF(P) & 1 insurgent of PLA from Thoubal & Imphal West Districts, Manipur. pic.twitter.com/hhiNedWgmA — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) September 1, 2022

Earlier in August, the Thoubal police of Manipur upon receiving reliable input from 16 Assam Rifles, arrested 5 cadres of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The security forces also seized four hand grenades from the cadres.

Information received by the Thoubal police suggested that one SS Lt. Colonel Rishikanta alias Ranbir of the banned organization PLA along with some cadres of the PLA had planned to disrupt the recent Independence Day Celebrations by planting explosives, targeting non-local people in various districts of the valley.