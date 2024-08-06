In a significant operation on August 4, Manipur Police arrested two active members of the banned insurgent group KYKL.



The suspects, identified as Maibam Roshan Singh, also known as Kishan, aged 38, and Maibam Naocha Singh, aged 36, were involved in multiple criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransom and extortion from local businesses such as stone crushers and mobile shops.

During the arrest, operation seized several items from the suspects, including four mobile handsets, a black wallet, an Aadhaar card, Rs 11,950 in cash, and a four-wheeler vehicle. These items are believed to be linked to their extortion activities.

Also read: Manipur Police arrest 2 KYKL cadres in Kakching, seize arms in extensive security operation

In a related development on August 5, security forces detained Budha Meitei, also known as Daimal, aged 38, an underground operative of the United Revolutionary Front (URF) from Salungpham bazar in Thoubal district. Meitei was allegedly involved in extorting money from various entities, including brick farms, educational institutions, government employees, and the general public of Thoubal district.

The authorities recovered a pistol with a magazine and three live rounds, an extortion demand letter, a two-wheeler, two mobile phones, and three SIM cards from Meitei's possession. These items are now part of the ongoing investigation into his extortion network.

These arrests mark a crucial step in the ongoing efforts by Manipur Police and security forces to dismantle militant extortion operations in the region and ensure the safety and security of local communities.