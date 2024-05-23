The Manipur Police have apprehended two active members of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) in Imphal East district, according to reports.

The arrest, conducted by Imphal East district commandos, targeted a female cadre and a male activist allegedly engaged in extortion activities on behalf of the outlawed group.

Authorities disclosed that during the operation, cash amounting to Rs. 35,000 was seized, along with a Honda Activa scooter, three mobile phones, and a wallet from the arrested individuals.

In an official statement shared on platform 'X', Manipur Police confirmed the arrest of the two suspects identified as Salam (N) Lourembam (O) Bembem Devi, aged 42, and Kangabam Sanatomba Singh alias Amuba, aged 49.

Currently held in police custody, both individuals are undergoing further investigation as authorities work to unravel the extent of their alleged involvement with the banned outfit.

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