Normal life was disrupted in the state of Manipur as cyclone Sitrang claimed a least two people’s life in Ukhrul and damaged several homes.

The victims were identified as RS Ngamreila (30), the wife of RS Vatechung, and RK Ramreila (35), the wife of RK Mathotmi.

They were killed at 5 p.m., while walking back from a paddy field after work.

The cyclone has mostly impacted the districts of Noney and Ukhrul.

As Cyclone Sitrang struck the Manipur hill area, the first North East Autumn Festival (NEAF) 2022, which was scheduled to end on October 26, has also been cancelled.

On October 25, at least two ladies from Poi village, Chingai Block, Ukhrul district, perished while crossing the Tholiru stream near Challou river.

According to reports, dozens of households were damaged by the cyclone in many villages in the districts of Noney and Tamenglong. The cyclonic storm ripped off the roofs of residences, and small landslides occurred along the districts' roadways.

Furthermore, the cyclone's downpour harmed crops, as most rice fields in Imphal Valley were ready for harvest. The cyclonic storm and heavy rains, however, would not discourage people from enjoying Diwali today.