A fresh wave of violence rocked Manipur as suspected Kuki militants launched an attack on the Koutruk, Kadangband, and Singda areas of Imphal West district. The assault resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left six others, including two security personnel and a journalist, injured.

Among the deceased was Angom Surbala, a 31-year-old resident of Phayeng, who was fatally struck in the head by a bullet. Her 12-year-old daughter, Rojiya, also sustained injuries in the attack. Security personnel Moirangthem Imobi and Ngasepam Robert, along with journalist Elangbam Musuk, were among the injured.

The attack, which residents described as "fierce," reportedly involved the use of drones to drop bombs on Koutruk Village. Local resident Leishangtham Rony highlighted the timing of the attack, noting that it occurred just 10 days after village defense volunteers were withdrawn from the area. "Following state security forces' advice, we removed our village defense volunteers. Yet, here we are, facing a deadly assault where a woman was shot dead and her daughter injured," Rony stated.

Residents of Koutruk Village expressed deep frustration with the state government's inability to protect them, despite multiple assurances of restored peace. Ningthoujam Tomalei, a member of the local women's vigilante group Meira Paibi, voiced her anger: "The state government repeatedly claims that peace has been restored, but we are still living in fear of attacks at any moment. When will we truly be safe?"

The Manipur Home Department issued a statement acknowledging the incident, describing it as a "heinous act of terror" that threatens the state's fragile peace. The government pledged swift action to control the situation and bring those responsible to justice, condemning the attack as an attempt to undermine ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in the state.