On October 11, a commercial passenger vehicle reportedly collided with a car in the Karong region of Manipur's Senapati district, resulting in two men's fatalities along with 10 others injured.

Two passengers on the bus, however, managed to escape unharmed, according to police sources.

Around 7 AM, a bus headed for Dimapur from Imphal struck a car on the Imphal-Mao sector of NH-2 before crashing into the Barak river close to a bridge at Karong, 65 km north of Imphal.

The Senapati district hospital received all of the injured patients right away. Two of the injured men, all of whom are in critical condition, may be transferred to a different hospital.

The police have registered a case, while locals helped fish out the badly damaged minibus from the river.