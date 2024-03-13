Two "important" people of the United National Liberation Front (P) have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Thokchom Thoiba, a self-styled army chief of the proscribed outfit, and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, the head of the INT department of the UNLF(P), were arrested in the operation.



Also Read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh announces plans to establish amusement parks in state

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward for information leading to Thoiba's arrest, the officials said.



This is a developing story.