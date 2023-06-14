In a latest development over alleged vandalization of parked vehicles in West Imphal by Rapid Action Force personnel on June 12, the department taking cognizance of the incident has placed two RAF personnel under suspension with immediate effect.

Releasing an order for the same, the two RAF personnel identified as M M Hossain and Arun Kumar Swain have been placed under suspension with immediate effect with a departmental enquiry contemplated against the two.

The official order thus dispatched mentions, “Whereas an inquiry against Force No. 903082686 SI/GD M M Hossain and NO. 041552621 HC/GD Arun Kumar Swain of B/106 Bn, RAF is being contemplated”.

“And therefore the undersigned in the exercise of powers conferred by Rule-27 of CRPF Rules 1955 hereby place No. 903082686 SI/GD M M Hossain and No. 041552621 HC/GD Arun Kumar Swain of B/106 Bn RAF under suspension with immediate effect”.

In addition, the personnel during the period of suspension shall be entitled for subsistence allowance of an amount equal to the leave salary which would have drawn, if they have been one half average pay or half pay and in addition dearness allowances admissible on such pay for the first three month under the provision of FR-53(i)(ii)(a), as mentioned in the office order.

For the unversed, the RAF personnel came under heavy scrutiny following allegations of vandalization of parked vehicles in the Moirangkhom area of Imphal West. The incident triggered a wave of outrage among local residents, leading to demands for accountability and justice.

The alleged act of vandalism took place on June 12. The RAF personnel can be seen targeting and thrashing vehicles parked in the Moirangkhom locality. The incident was captured by CCTV camera, providing crucial evidence that has raised concerns about the conduct of security forces in the region.

The shocking footage has sparked public anger, with residents expressing their disappointment and demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

Also read : Manipur: RAF personnel allegedly vandalises vehicles parked at Imphal west