A chilling incident unfolded in Lilong Awang Leikai on May 14, after two youths were allegedly abducted at gunpoint by unknown miscreants.

The harrowing ordeal resulted in the death of one young man, while the other remains under treatment for severe injuries.

The victims, identified as Md Jahir Khan alias Atomba (23) and Md Farid Khan alias Boycha (20), both hailing from Keibung Mathak Leikai in Thoubal, were forcibly taken from Lilong Awang Leikai by a group of unidentified assailants who arrived in a four-wheeler vehicle around 5 pm.

According to reports, the bodies of the abducted youths bore signs of brutal assault when they were discovered. Tragically, Md Jahir Khan was pronounced dead upon arrival at Thoubal Hospital in the early hours of the morning. Meanwhile, Md Farid Khan, critically injured in the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at Raj Medicity.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in response to the murder has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to apprehend the perpetrators. In protest against the heinous crime, a sit-in demonstration was staged at Keibung Mayai Leikai, where protesters urged authorities to swiftly arrest the culprits and provide support for Md Farid Khan's medical treatment.

Speaking to the media, JAC convenor Md Sahid Khan revealed distressing details surrounding the abduction. He disclosed that the kidnappers had contacted the parents of Jahir Khan and Farid Khan the previous night, promising to negotiate in the morning. However, the tragic news of Jahir Khan's demise was relayed to his family by a security guard at Thoubal Hospital, casting a pall of grief over the community.