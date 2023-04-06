23 Myanmar nationals including 6 males, 10 females and 7 children were detained in Churachandpur in Manipur on April 6.

As per reports, the refugees would continue to stay in a temporary shelter of the Churachandpur police, however, will be shifted to Singngat shelter once it is ready post-April 11.

Currently, the police are taking care of the well-being of Myanmar nationals.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has asked district authorities of Chandel district to set up a shelter camp at Gamphazol village for people fleeing strife-torn Myanmar.

Also Read: Manipur government to set up shelter camp for Myanmarese immigrants in Chandel district

Tribal Affairs and Hill Development Minister Letpao Haokip, who visited Gamphazol village and interacted with more than 100 immigrants from Myanmar, told the officials "to set up a temporary shelter camp and construct a barbed fencing around the camp".

Haokip was recently appointed as the head of the newly created Cabinet Sub-Committee under the instruction of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Law Minister Thounaojam Basanta Singh and Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbow Newmai are also members of the sub-committee.

Haokip later told the media, "Construction of a temporary shelter camp has been initiated where the immigrants will be provided with food, medicines and other requirements."

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district, Mayanglambam Rajkumar told the media that "we are in the process of carrying out a verification of the immigrants. We expect somewhere around 400-600 immigrants from Myanmar seeking shelter in Chandel district but we cannot give the exact number as official works are in process."