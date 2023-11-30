A total of 245 persons were detained by Manipur police in connection with violations in different districts of the state on November 29.

The state police conducted search operations assuring a movement of essential items in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West, Tengnoupal and Bishnupur districts of the state.

Movement of 350 and 424 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 with essential items have ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

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